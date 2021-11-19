American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,543 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after buying an additional 737,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,240,000 after purchasing an additional 575,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,335,625 over the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.