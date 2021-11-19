American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,335,625. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

