American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $35,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $143.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.42. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,432 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

