American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 248,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,368. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $323,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

