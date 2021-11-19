Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.53. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $92.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $56,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

