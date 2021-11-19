Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.42. 870,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.