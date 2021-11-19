AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $387.67

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $387.67 and traded as low as $355.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $394.98, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $7.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

AMEN Properties, Inc engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

