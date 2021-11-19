Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,583 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

SLCA stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 3.27.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

