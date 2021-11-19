Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1,690.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 170,906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 27.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Ebix stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. Ebix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

