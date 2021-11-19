Amalgamated Bank Makes New $476,000 Investment in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $877.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

