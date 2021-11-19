Amalgamated Bank Makes New $416,000 Investment in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 602,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

