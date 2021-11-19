Amalgamated Bank Has $463,000 Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Enstar Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enstar Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at about $854,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $234.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.76. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $188.62 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

