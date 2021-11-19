Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 8,254 Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

SLP opened at $56.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

