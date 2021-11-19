ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

ALXO has been the topic of several other reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 3.05. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $1,242,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,829 shares of company stock worth $8,137,318. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 84.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 78.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 75.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

