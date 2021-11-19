ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ALX Oncology worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of ALXO opened at $41.07 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $117.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 3.05.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,033.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $114,693.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,318 over the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

