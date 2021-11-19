Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,996.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,843.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,649.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

