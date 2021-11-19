Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,362,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,999.05. The company had a trading volume of 52,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,843.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2,649.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

