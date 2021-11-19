Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $4.99 on Friday, hitting $3,019.17. The stock had a trading volume of 40,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,485. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,032.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,853.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,686.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

