Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $8,944,290.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total transaction of $8,944,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $3,014.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,853.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,686.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,032.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

