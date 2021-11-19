Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

AOSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

