ALLY (ALY) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.31 Million

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. ALLY has a total market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $28,997.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 18% against the dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

About ALLY

ALLY is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

