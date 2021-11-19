Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.15. 6,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,848. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.05 and a fifty-two week high of $324.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

