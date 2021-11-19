Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 268 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $198.58. The company had a trading volume of 179,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,415. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.04. The company has a market cap of $233.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.57 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

