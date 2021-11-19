Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLO. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALLO stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after acquiring an additional 249,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

