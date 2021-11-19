Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALIZY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. Allianz has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.85.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

