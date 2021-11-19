Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,030 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Alliant Energy worth $52,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

