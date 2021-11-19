Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Up 63.5% in October

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,632,600 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the October 14th total of 4,056,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66,326.0 days.

Shares of ALEGF opened at $16.00 on Friday. Allegro.eu has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

