Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.85. Alight shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 6,274 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.53.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at $16,331,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at $240,000.

Alight Company Profile (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

