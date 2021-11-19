Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Truist Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Securities from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BABA. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.85.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.69. 500,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077,070. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $280.61. The company has a market cap of $385.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $9.70. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.