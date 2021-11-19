Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $9.70 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BABA opened at $143.60 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Alibaba Group worth $3,928,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

