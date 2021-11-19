Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 35,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.19.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,070. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $280.61. The company has a market capitalization of $386.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

