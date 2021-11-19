Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Reduced by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.27.

NYSE:BABA opened at $143.60 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $280.61. The firm has a market cap of $390.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day moving average is $188.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

