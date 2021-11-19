Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 874,800 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the October 14th total of 562,800 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ALF stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Alfi has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALF. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,428,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth about $983,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alfi by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alfi during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Alfi during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

