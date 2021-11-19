Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $221.00

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 221 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 207.60 ($2.71), with a volume of 1743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.72).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALFA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of £627 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.00. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

