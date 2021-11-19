Akumin Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akumin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Cormark also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AKU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Clarus Securities increased their price objective on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akumin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akumin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

