Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AKRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $25.99 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $906.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

