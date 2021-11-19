Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Insider Sells $678,779.68 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.98. 121,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

