Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIRG. TheStreet cut Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen cut Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Airgain alerts:

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. Airgain has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.