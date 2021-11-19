AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 699,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the October 14th total of 495,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABSSF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

