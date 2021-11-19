Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 35,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABNB opened at $204.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

