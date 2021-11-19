Airbloc Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $108,672.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00048882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00225639 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00090582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

