Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.200-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

APD traded down $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $296.24. The company had a trading volume of 846,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,949. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.21. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.00.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

