Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend by 41.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $11.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Shares of APD stock opened at $296.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.39 and a 200 day moving average of $286.21. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

