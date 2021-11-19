AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.
About AIA Group
Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.