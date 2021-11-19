AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

Get AIA Group alerts:

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.