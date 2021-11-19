Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Agora alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

API stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. Agora has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.40 and a beta of -0.18.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agora (API)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.