Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AGXXF opened at $3.67 on Monday. Agilyx AS has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

About Agilyx AS

Agilyx AS engages in recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company through its chemical recycling technology, converts mixed plastic waste to plastics, as well as chemical products and fuels. The company, through its subsidiary, Cyclyx International, Inc, a feedstock management company, is working with various waste service providers, municipalities, petrochemical, and brand and retail companies to develop closed-loop advanced recycling solutions for mixed waste plastics.

