Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Aedifica alerts:

OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. Aedifica has a fifty-two week low of $121.35 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.