AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $74.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in AECOM by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

