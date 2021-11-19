Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading 2.2% Higher

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.94. Approximately 62,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 125,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADZN shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.64 to C$1.55 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$119.34 million and a PE ratio of -60.67.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

