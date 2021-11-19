adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of adidas AG (ETR:ADS) shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €287.15 ($337.82) and last traded at €286.50 ($337.06). 403,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €281.90 ($331.65).

The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion and a PE ratio of 26.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €279.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €294.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

